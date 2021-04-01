In Dubai, an art show’s return reflects city’s new normal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An art show’s return to Dubai is a sign of efforts to reinvigorate this city-state’s social scene and economy. Art Dubai returned this week to the skyscraper-studded city it calls home, becoming one of the first in-person art international fairs of 2021. The pandemic can be seen not only in the social-distancing signs and hand sanitizer dispensers at the venue, but also in the art. Those worried about being around a crowd can take a virtual tour of the fair from home. Some of the art exhibits are even teleconferencing into the event, with galleries unable to travel to Dubai connecting to visitors via video.