Madrid slows down vaccine jabs over Easter despite govt plea

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Madrid region has paused COVID-19 vaccinations at health centers for four days so medical staff can rest over the Easter holiday. The shutdown Thursday comes as the country scrambles to make up for lost time in its national vaccination plan due to supply shortfalls. Health Minister Carolina Darias last week urged regional authorities to keep vaccinating over the Easter break. The Madrid regional government said the health centers stepped up vaccinations earlier this week to compensate for the closures. It also noted that jabs are still being administered at a city hospital and a soccer stadium over the traditional Easter break. European nations as a whole have been in a race to vaccinate residents as virus variants cause a new surge of infections.