New York ethics agency’s role in Cuomo allegations unclear

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The role of New York’s state ethics agency in the scandals involving Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen as impeachment investigators in the legislature and the attorney general’s office take the lead in investigating allegations of power abuses and improprieties. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics is tasked with ensuring the governor, lawmakers and candidates for office follow state ethics rules. But top Democratic lawmakers have said the agency does not have the political independence it needs to investigate allegations against the governor. The agency was created by legislation in 2011. Critics have said it’s too secretive.