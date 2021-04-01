Over 55,000 animals believed dead in fire at German pig farm

BERLIN (AP) — The operator of a pig-breeding facility in northeastern Germany says a fire is believed to have killed more than 55,000 animals. The fire broke out on Tuesday at the facility in Alt Tellin, in Germany’s northeastern corner. It spread quickly, in part through ventilation shafts, and destroyed the stalls where the animals were kept. The cause of the blaze remains unclear. A spokesman for operator LFD Holding told German news agency dpa on Thursday that over 55,000 animals died. Only about 1,300 animals were rescued. The Alt Tellin facility was one of the biggest of its kind in Germany.