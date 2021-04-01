Quieter weather expected as the weekend approaches

Tonight: 40% chance of scattered snow showers. Breezy. Low: 16-21

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Scattered snow showers linger tonight. There could be a few bursts of steadier snow, but accumulations, if any, will be minimal. It will be cold for April with lows in the teens to near 20. High pressure slowly builds in for Friday and any showers of snow will taper and more sunshine will develop.

Tonight on 12 News We'll also let you know what to expect heading through the Easter weekend.