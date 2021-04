(WBNG) -- In Thursday night girls soccer action, Maine-Endwell topped Susquehanna Valley and Vestal defeated Union-Endicott.

Final scores:

Union-Endicott - 0, Vestal - 2

Maine-Endwell - 4, Susquehanna Valley - 1

The Spartans goals were scored by Emily Hein (2) Mari Machitti and Kaetlyn L'Amoreaux. Susquehanna Valley's lone goal was scored by Ava Spottek.