Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, Tompkins and Susquehanna Counties until 5 PM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with snow tapering to snow showers. 0-3” 60% High 36 (32-38) Wind NW 10-20 G30 mph

A low tracking from New Jersey to Maine will give us clouds and snow showers today. It will also be windy and cooler with highs in the 30s.