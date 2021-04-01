Winter Weather Advisory until THU 5:00 PM EDT

Winter Weather Advisory until THU 5:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, mainly over high elevations.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In
New York, Steuben, Seneca, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Northern
Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga,
Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Chemung, Schuyler and
Southern Cayuga counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM EDT Thursday. Steadiest, heaviest snowfall
will occur through dawn, then taper off to lake effect snow
showers into Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the heaviest snow to be over the
higher elevations. Lesser amounts are expected in the valleys.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
&&