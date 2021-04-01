Winter Weather Advisory until THU 5:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, mainly over high elevations.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In

New York, Steuben, Seneca, Broome, Delaware, Otsego, Northern

Oneida, Cortland, Onondaga, Tompkins, Chenango, Tioga,

Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Chemung, Schuyler and

Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM EDT Thursday. Steadiest, heaviest snowfall

will occur through dawn, then taper off to lake effect snow

showers into Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect the heaviest snow to be over the

higher elevations. Lesser amounts are expected in the valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

&&