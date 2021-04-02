Broome County Health Department director recognized for pandemic efforts

(WBNG) -- Broome County Health Department Director Rebecca Kaufman is being recognized by the New York State Legislative Women's Caucus for being an outstanding leader.

This year, the caucus chose to focus on essential workers, honoring 35 women, including Kaufman, all of whom are essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo nominated Kaufman as part of this year's Women's History Month celebration.

"As Director of the Broome County Health Department, Rebecca has been at the center of the county's response to COVID-19 since day one of the pandemic," said Lupardo. "She has helped organize and implement the complex testing, contact tracing, and vaccination systems locally, while also assisting our health care providers, businesses, and community navigate the evolving guidance issued by the state. Her management of the health department over the last year has provided needed expertise during the worse public health crisis in a century."