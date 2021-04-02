Calm conditions heading into Easter Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low of 18 (10-20). Coldest east. Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.



SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. High of 48 (46-51). Winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a spot shower 20%. Low of 33 (28-35). Light winds out of the south.



SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High of 53. Low of 32.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Winds decrease this evening but that will allow for temperatures to drop rather efficiently tonight. Clear skies will linger into Saturday morning. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures will warm back into the upper 40s.



Easter Sunday is shaping up to be pretty nice. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures into the 50s.



The quiet weather is expected to continue into the start of next week. It will be until the end of the week before there is more precipitation in the forecast.