Chenango Valley downs Whitney Point Friday night

TOWN OF FENTON (WBNG) -- The Chenango Valley football team earned a week three win Friday night, topping Whitney Point 54-8.

Chenango Valley put up 27 points in the first quarter and took a 39-0 lead into halftime after an impressive first half from quarterback Rory Thompson.

Final score:

Chenango Valley - 54 (2-1), Whitney Point - 8 (0-3)

Chenango Valley visits Maine-Endwell (2-0) next Saturday at 1:30 p.m., while Whitney Point is set to visit Harpursville/Afton (1-0) next Thursday at 2 p.m.