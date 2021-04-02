Eagles turn stadium into vaccine site for autism community

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have a new coach, a new starting quarterback and new use for their stadium. The organization has turned Lincoln Financial Field into a COVID-19 vaccination site for members of the autism community. More than 1,000 individuals, their caregivers and families were vaccinated last Saturday. The Eagles partnered with Divine Providence Village, a residential facility outside Philadelphia that serves individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, to provide the vaccines. Everyone who received a vaccine last week will return to the stadium this month for a second dose.