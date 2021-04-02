Extremist kills self, her baby in Tunisia suicide bombing

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say a female suicide bomber killed herself and her baby during counterterrorism operations in struggling central provinces. The Interior Ministry said Thursday that two other suspected Islamic extremists were killed in the security operations. In one operation, Tunisian forces killed a suspected jihadi whose wife then killed herself by activating an explosive belt. The blast killed her baby in her arms, while an older daughter also at the scene survived. In a second operation, security forces killed a suspected leader of a brigade that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and is believed to be behind several attacks in Tunisia in recent years.