TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Chenango Forks High School's football team is the reigning state champions in Class B. Seniors Lucas Scott and Tyler Truesdale have continued the years of success under head coach Dave Hogan.

As the seniors continue their abbreviated spring senior season, they are preparing to play at the college level.

Lucas Scott will play at Army West Point while Truesdale will go to Ithaca College to play.