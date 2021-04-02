Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Philadelphia Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in their season opener. After Nate Jones intentionally walked Did Gregorius, Segura hit a bouncer down the third-base line to score Bryce Harper, who began the inning as the automatic runner at second base and advanced to third on a grounder. In the top of the inning, center fielder Roman Quinn made a perfect throw to the plate to retire Ozzie Albies, who was trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s fly ball.

BOSTON (AP) — Mike Matheson scored a highlight-reel goal after a lengthy rush, and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins ended a long winless drought in Boston with a 4-1 victory over the Bruins. Zach Aston-Reese, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who won their fifth straight game and improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14. Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots as Pittsburgh won in Boston for the first time since an overtime win Nov. 24, 2014, ending an 0-8-2 stretch since then. The Bruins had gone 12-0-1 in their last 13 games in TD Garden against the Penguins. Brad Marchand scored his 14th goal and rookie goalie Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots in his third career start for Boston, which had collected at least a point in five of its previous six games (4-1-1).

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers finished a six-game road trip without injured star Joel Embiid by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94. The Sixers went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to recover from a knee injury. Seth Curry made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Milton’s scoring off the bench helped offset an off night for Ben Simmons, who had 13 rebounds. Collin Sexton scored 24 points to lead Cleveland. Cavs star forward Kevin Love scored 13 points in just his fifth game this season. He’s been slowed by a calf strain since December.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh’s relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on a chilly opening day. The gametime temperature at Wrigley Field was 36 degrees, and the flags at the iconic ballpark rippled in the breeze for much of the sunny afternoon. A crowd of 10,343 dressed in winter jackets, hooded sweatshirts and hats for the return of fans to Wrigley after they were kept out last summer because of the pandemic. Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson and Willson Contreras each hit a sacrifice fly for Chicago, but that was it for the reigning NL Central champions.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran defensive lineman has signed a two-year contract to remain in Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old had reportedly agreed to a deal that would reunite him with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alualu played for seven seasons after being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Alualu never actually signed the contract and ended up deciding to stay in Pittsburgh instead.