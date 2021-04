FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.T” 20% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 10-20 G25 mph

Another round of cool and mainly quiet weather to end the week. We'll start the day with mostly cloudy skies and a few snowflakes. Skies will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. With clear skies, it will get cold tonight with lows in the 10s and 20s.