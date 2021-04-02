People react to passing of April the Giraffe

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- People across the country have taken to Twitter to react to the news of April the Giraffe passing away on Friday.

According to Animal Adventure Park, euthanasia was carried out at April's home due to her worsening arthritis.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch said April will be greatly missed. He said:

To her keepers and our team here at the park, she is a precious member of our family, and while we knew this day would eventually come, our hearts are hurting. April’s impact on animal conservation and appreciation is both immeasurable and lasting. The loss of an animal as loved as her will be felt in our community, around the country and across the world. We appreciate respect and empathy from April’s fans and the park’s supporters during this difficult time, as they grieve along with us. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. April, in her own special way, changed the world.”

Posted below are some reactions to the news of her passing:

