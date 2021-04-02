Remembering the ACA shooting victims 12 years later

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On April 3, 2009, a gunman entered the American Civic Association on Front Street in Binghamton and killed 13 people, then himself.

The names of the victims are:

Parveen Ali

Almir Olimpio Alves

Marc Henry Bernard

Maria Sonia Bernard

Li Guo

Lan Ho

Layla Khalil

Roberta King

Jiang Ling

Hong Xiu Mao Marsland

Dolores Yigal

Hai Hong Zhong

Maria Zobniw

You may leave a message of support for the victims by clicking here. There will be no in-person memorial service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.