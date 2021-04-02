Remembering the ACA shooting victims 12 years later

Remembering the ACA shooting victims 12 years laterUpdated
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On April 3, 2009, a gunman entered the American Civic Association on Front Street in Binghamton and killed 13 people, then himself.
The names of the victims are:
- Parveen Ali
- Almir Olimpio Alves
- Marc Henry Bernard
- Maria Sonia Bernard
- Li Guo
- Lan Ho
- Layla Khalil
- Roberta King
- Jiang Ling
- Hong Xiu Mao Marsland
- Dolores Yigal
- Hai Hong Zhong
- Maria Zobniw
You may leave a message of support for the victims by clicking here. There will be no in-person memorial service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.