Remembering the ACA shooting victims 12 years later

One of the birds on top of the American Civic Association memorial in Binghamton.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On April 3, 2009, a gunman entered the American Civic Association on Front Street in Binghamton and killed 13 people, then himself.

The names of the victims are:

  • Parveen Ali
  • Almir Olimpio Alves
  • Marc Henry Bernard
  • Maria Sonia Bernard
  • Li Guo
  • Lan Ho
  • Layla Khalil
  • Roberta King
  • Jiang Ling
  • Hong Xiu Mao Marsland
  • Dolores Yigal
  • Hai Hong Zhong
  • Maria Zobniw

You may leave a message of support for the victims by clicking here. There will be no in-person memorial service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

