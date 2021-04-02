Russian entrepreneurs adapt to virus lockdown challenges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia had a six-week coronavirus shutdown last spring, but was never fully locked down again after that, easing some suffering for its economy, industries and enterprises. But it also saw its mortality rates rise. When virus infections surged again in the fall, the government resisted imposing restrictions that would have shut many businesses. Russia emerged from 2020 with an economy that overall has shrunk much less than in many Western countries. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Russia’s gross domestic product fell by just 3.6%. That’s a little more than the global average of 3.4%. Still, it was Russia’s biggest plunge since 2009. In recent years, its GDP grew by about 1% to 2% per year.