Sen. Majority Leader Schumer visits Broome County

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Broome County Friday to promote the latest federal stimulus.

Schumer says the American Rescue Plan will deliver millions of dollars to the Southern Tier, both through direct payments to people and to the areas' local governments.

Schumer also says the stimulus will help revive the restaurant and entertainment industries.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News, "Counties especially have been on the forefront across this nation fighting this pandemic; we're the ones with the health departments, the office of emergency services, and throughout this pandemic, I remember talking to Senator Schumer, and he said, 'do not worry, we are going to help you.'"

Garnar says the county would not be able to run the SUNY Broome vaccine clinic without the stimulus.

Schumer says, "With this extra money people are getting, and taking kids out of poverty, it'll help them, but it also helps our entire country because they're more productive citizens, and so it's a great thing."