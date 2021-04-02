Something Sweet Gourmet prepares chocolate treats, more for Easter

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Easter holiday is driving sales of chocolates in preparation for Sunday in Broome county.

Something Sweet Gourmet in Johnson City had over 20 items made for the holiday and is having trouble keeping inventory in stock. They say big holidays like Valentine's Day and Mother’s Day drive up their sales.

“People like giving gifts so these holidays we see a lot of people coming in,” said Owner Elizabeth Bochura. She says her business is expecting fewer sales this summer due to canceled weddings and large outdoor events.



Bochura says that with Easter falling early this year, she believes many customers will be making last-second purchases as they get caught off guard preparing for the holiday.



“It’s with this weather getting colder I’m gonna have so many people running in the day before,” she said. Bochura says she’s been making the chocolate in small batches to make sure they don’t spoil before being sold, but she says that strategy has left them with more customers than chocolate to sell them.

“We make it overnight so you know we just had a big sell-out but I can’t make too much or it sits out but people are coming in and the demand was higher than I expected,” she said.



Bochura says that brightening someone’s day with a sweet treat is the best part of her business. “It’s a tough year with the covid but seeing the kids especially on Easter and knowing they are getting something to brighten their day is great,” she said.