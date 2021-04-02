Staff, customers return to Home Central more than 1 year after fire

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Home Central store in Vestal is open more than one-year after a fire burned its warehouse down in 2020.

The warehouse was burned down by a former employee who has since pleaded guilty to arson in the second degree.

Home Central General Manager Ryan Rennellds said the reopening comes with many emotions, including relief for his employees.

He said that over the past year, they had employees drive to their Owego location to keep them working. Those employees were brought back to the Vestal location to be a team again on Friday.

As of noon Friday, dozens of customers have returned to Home Central to get their supplies.

