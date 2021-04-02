Skip to Content

US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates

New
10:07 am Top Stories
Jobs line

WASHINGTON (AP) -- America's employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen.

The March increase -- the most since August -- was nearly double February's gain of 468,000, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate declined from 6.2% to 6%.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content