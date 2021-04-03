’400 years of tradition’: Violin-crafting in ‘idyllic’ place

BELSANO, Pa. (AP) — Robert Gordon III can hear, and even see, the music inside a piece of wood before he transforms it into a finished violin. To demonstrate how, Gordon, a second-generation luthier, twisted a Douglas fir top to a violin made based on a Guarneri mold that was handed down to him from his father. The wood moved like a wave. He then tapped it about two dozen times. “The resonance coming off of it, how light it is, how stiff it is,” Gordon said. He describes his violins’ sound as “darker,” like those made by 18th century Italian luthier Bartolomeo Giuseppe Guarneri, and not “as bright and brilliant” as others