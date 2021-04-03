Allentown police recruit homegrown Spanish-speaking officers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Allentown Police Officer Louis Santiago and his partner recently were called to a home where the kids were refusing to go to school. Santiago, though a rookie, was suited to handle the situation. He grew up on Allentown’s South Side. He attended one of the same schools, South Mountain Middle, as one of the children. He was able to make a connection with the youngster. And he was able to connect with the children’s Spanish-speaking parents, because he spoke their language. He is one of 30 bilingual officers on the force of 216. The city has been working harder recently to recruit its own, especially those who speak Spanish.