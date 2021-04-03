Arrieta makes triumphant return as Cubs beat Pirates 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched six solid innings in a triumphant return to the Cubs, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward homered, and Chicago beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. Arrieta got a warm reception prior to the game, then gave up just one run and six hits. The 35-year-old right-hander struck out five and walked one. Bryant made it 3-1 in the third with a solo homer against Tyler Anderson, and Heyward bumped the lead to three with a long drive to the right-field bleachers in the sixth. Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes left the game because of discomfort in his left wrist.