Arthur Kopit, three-time Tony-nominated playwright, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Playwright Arthur Kopit has died. He was a three time Tony Award-nominated playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist known for fusing disparate genres, absurdism and a darkly comic world view. Kopit earned a Tony nod in 1970 for “Indians,” which criticized the Vietnam War and America’s treatment of Native Americans, with Stacy Keach starring as Buffalo Bill. He received another nomination for “Wings,” the story of a stroke victim’s recovery starring Constance Cummings. Both “Indians” and “Wings” were Pulitzer finalists. Kopit earned his third Tony nomination in 1982 for “Nine,” an adaptation of the Federico Fellini’s film “8 1/2.″ Kopit was 83.