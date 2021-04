UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout and the New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night, extending their dominant play at home. Anthony Beauvillier scored twice for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin had 30 saves for New York. Claude Giroux had two goals, and Carter Hart had 22 saves for the Flyers.