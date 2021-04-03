Basque Country crowds urged to disperse before Copa final

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain’s Basque Country region called on fans of Athletic Bilbao to break up street gatherings that formed ahead of their team’s Copa del Rey final against fierce rival Real Sociedad. A few thousand Bilbao fans violated public health restrictions in place for the coronavirus pandemic when they rallied in rowdy groups. The match between the two Basque teams was 0-0 at halftime on Saturday night in Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium. No fans have been allowed into the final which was postponed from the end of last season when the pandemic struck.