Bucknell blanks Lehigh, earns berth in Patriot title game

4:39 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Bucknell, on the strength of two Ethan Torres field goals and stingy ball control, shut out Lehigh 6-0, earning a spot in the Patriot League championship game. The Bison held the ball for nearly 37 minutes to Lehigh’s 23 minutes, and while neither team was able to cross the goal line, Torres hit both his field goal chances — from 23 and 24 yards — while Lehigh’s Dylan Van Dusen missed a 27-yarder on the game-opening drive.

