Clouds increasing heading into Easter Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance for a stray passing sprinkle 10%. Low of 32 (28-33). Winds light and variable.



SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Bit breezy in the afternoon. High of 53 (49-56). Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low of 32 (28-33). Winds out of the northwest at 3-8 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds will continue to thicken overnight as a weak trough moves through the region. There is the slight chance for a spot sprinkle but the majority of the region will be dry.

Clouds stick around during the morning hours but the sun will emerge during the afternoon hours. This will allow for temperatures to warm into the 50s across the Southern Tier. A slight breeze will pick up as well.

The weather remains on cruise control for the majority of the 7-Day forecast. Expect plenty of nice Spring weather with above average temperatures. It will not be until the end of the upcoming week when there is a chance for precipitation.