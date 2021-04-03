Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’ community events pop up around Broome County for Easter

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- From the Roberson Museum and Science Center to the Ross Park Zoo, families spent Saturday visiting local community 'eggstravaganza' events just a day before Easter Sunday.

Earlier this morning, lines formed outside the Ross Park Zoo as families and children waited to get in.

They came for the zoo's 'eggstravaganza', one of the many 'eggstravaganza' events happening locally today.

For both families and the zoo, the day meant more than just a celebration.

"Last year, we weren't able to hold it because of COVID," explained Phillip Ginter, Executive Director of the Ross Park Zoo, adding, "This year we're excited to bring it back to the community."

And the community was excited, too. Over 500 people registered for just today. Ginter says the event is also open tomorrow, on Sunday, and expects a similar crowd.

He also explains that some changes were implemented in order to follow safety protocols like installing hand sanitizer stations and promoting "hands-free" contact with the eggs. Ginter details that in prior years kids would pick up the eggs, but this year, they are jotting down on paper where they find them.

Meanwhile, over at Roberson organizers say this year children needed to earn their own eggs.

"Instead of doing the egg hunt, we are doing individual challenges, so you earn your eggs this year, so we can all stay distanced, safe, and not share supplies," explained Anne Glasgow, Education Coordinator for the Roberson.

She added that the kids were able to participate in activities like science, engineering, and arts and crafts. Children were even able to meet the Easter bunny!

The Roberson says they are happy to put on community events and hope to continue to do so.