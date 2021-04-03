En-Joie golf opens to members for first rounds of the season

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- En-Joie golf course opened its golfing season up for members today and golfers say they are happy to be back.

“Look at this day, it is a glorious day with this weather so I'm just excited to get out here hit around. I can't wait to hit a few, hopefully, get 18 holes,” said golfer Matt Hamilton-Jones.

The season is starting a few days early this year, and golfers are saying the warm weather made them want to get back on the course as soon as possible.

“It scratches that itch, you know. The warm days, it makes you want to be out here so now opening day- cant miss it,” said Mike Giacano, a member at En-Joie.

It was a "members-only" day today, but members-only doesn't mean a light crowd, said owner Mike Deuel.

“We are going to have about 120 rounds of golf and most of those will be members with 9 minutes between them to keep everyone safe,” he said.

The golf club saw more members join last year than ever before. Deuel is chalking that up to cabin fever.

“Golf business exploded last year because a lot of people worked from home. It was safe and there was nothing else to do. Our membership shot up 10, 15% and in the 16 years working here I've never seen anything like it,” he said.

Hamilton-Jones says the warm weather and open club are signs of the community turning the corner on COVID.

“It's so great, you're just outside and with friends and getting your exercise in so, I'm looking forward to getting some shots in.