EXPLAINER: What Biden’s new $100B plan for broadband means

Broadband internet in the U.S. costs more than in many other rich nations, it still doesn’t reach tens of millions of Americans and the companies that provide it don’t face much competition. Now the Biden administration wants to do something about that, to the tune of $100 billion as part of its multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure package. The plan is more idea than policy and lacks important detail, but it sketches out an ambitious vision of activist government measures to improve high-speed access for Americans, after decades in which the government has largely left the job to private companies.