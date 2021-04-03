Groups warn Venice lagoon still at risk after cruise decree

ROME (AP) — Activists opposed to cruise ships in Venice are seeking a meeting with the Italian government. They say its latest proposal to re-route big cruise ships away from St. Mark’s Square doesn’t address environmental concerns about the fragile Venetian lagoon. The Italian Cabinet passed a decree this week calling for ideas to create a new docking port “outside the protected waters of the lagoon.” Italy’s culture minister says the decree addresses longstanding UNESCO concerns and establishes that ships bigger than 40,000 tons must dock outside the lagoon. While it’s not in the decree, the temporary plan would have big ships use the Marghera Port on the mainland. But the environmental groups say that port is still part of the lagoon and therefore must be rejected.