Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have a new coach, a new starting quarterback and new use for their stadium. The organization has turned Lincoln Financial Field into a COVID-19 vaccination site for members of the autism community. More than 1,000 individuals, their caregivers and families were vaccinated last Saturday. The Eagles partnered with Divine Providence Village, a residential facility outside Philadelphia that serves individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, to provide the vaccines. Everyone who received a vaccine last week will return to the stadium this month for a second dose.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyson Alualu is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers after all. The veteran defensive lineman has signed a two-year contract to remain in Pittsburgh. The 33-year-old had reportedly agreed to a deal that would reunite him with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alualu played for seven seasons after being taken with the 10th overall pick in the 2010 draft. Alualu never actually signed the contract and ended up deciding to stay in Pittsburgh instead.