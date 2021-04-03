India police: Gunbattle kills 5 troops, Maoist rebel

PATNA, India (AP) — Indian police say security forces have raided a Maoist rebel hideout in the country’s eastern forests. A senior officer said the ensuing gunbattle Saturday killed five paramilitary troops and one female rebel. Hundreds of police and paramilitary soldiers took part in the raid in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh state, after receiving intelligence that a large number of rebels were gathered there. State-run All India Radio tweeted that at least 20 security personnel were missing following the engagement. The Maoist rebels have been fighting the Indian government for more than four decades. They’re demanding land and jobs for tenant farmers, the poor and indigenous communities.