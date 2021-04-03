Kennesaw State off to best start in program history at 4-0

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd passed for a touchdown and ran for another, and Kennesaw State won its first four games of the season for the first time in program history with a 35-0 victory over Robert Morris. Shepherd completed all three of his passes for 45 yards, including a 33-yard TD pass to Will Haigler in the second quarter, and ran 19 times for 93 yards. Alijah Jackson ran 20 times for 94 yards for Robert Morris, which played a football game in Georgia for the first time in program history.