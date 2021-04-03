March in Binghamton commemorates MLK Jr., anniversary of his death

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Today in Binghamton, a march was held to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

The community event was hosted by the Broome County Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

The march celebrated Dr. King and his legacy of peace, justice and equality.

Organizers say they believe it's important to promote Dr. King's messages throughout the year and bring the community together.

"His message still is just as timeless and relevant as it is," said Rev. Arthur Jones, Chair of the Broome County MLK Jr. Commission, adding, "We still want the same thing, we want justice, peace, and freedom for all mankind."

The march began at Columbus Park, where the group recognized the recent shooting incident there, discussing the importance of promoting kindness over violence, and ended in Downtown Binghamton with a celebration of singing and dancing at the MLK Promenade.

Tomorrow is the anniversary of Dr. King's assassination.