Marchand carries Bruins’ big 2nd and past Penguins, 7-5

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two of his three goals and set up another in Boston’s five-goal second period. Patrice Bergeron moved into the fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list and the Boston Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort with a 7-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. David Pastrnak scored twice, David Krejci and Bergeron each had a goal for Boston. Bergeron added an assist, giving him 899 career points to move past Rick Middleton (898). Playing two days after coach Bruce Cassidy called out some of his top veterans saying he was “disappointed” in their play, the Bruins’ core group struck in big numbers in the second period.