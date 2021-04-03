Mormon leader: Prejudice, racism has no place in faith

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) --A leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is issuing another plea for members to be welcoming to people of all faiths and ethnicities.

Gary Stevenson said Saturday at a church conference that the faith was heartbroken to hear about recent attacks on people who are Black, Asian and Latino.

He says prejudice and racial tension have no place within the church. Stevenson is a member of a top governing panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

His remarks came during a twice-annual church conference being held without attendees for a third consecutive time due to the pandemic