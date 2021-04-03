Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in central Myanmar have opened fire on anti-coup protesters in violence that a human rights group says has left 550 civilians dead since the Feb. 1 military takeover. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, the dead include 46 children. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. Government forces fired at demonstrators in Monywa city in central Myanmar, according to social media posts. One video showed a group of protesters carrying away a young man with what appeared to be a serious head wound. His condition wasn’t immediately known.