Sports Overtime: Week 3 – Saturday

(WBNG) -- Saturday was filled with Section IV football. Check out scores from a busy afternoon on the gridiron!

FINAL SECTION IV FOOTBALL SCORES:

Susquehanna Valley - 0 (2-1), Chenango Forks - 40 (3-0)

With the loss, Susquehanna Valley's 28-game win streak comes to an end. Chenango Forks extends its win streak to 16 games. The Blue Devils have still yet to allow a single point scored against them this season.

Johnson City - 44 (1-2), Maine-Endwell - 84 (3-0)

Vestal - 56 (2-1), Binghamton - 0 (0-3)

Windsor - 14 (0-3), Union-Endicott - 56 (1-2)

Oneonta - 7 (2-1), Delhi - 44 (2-0)