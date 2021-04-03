Hundreds rally in England and Wales over police legislation

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Saturday through central London and other cities across England and Wales to protest the British government’s plan to hand new powers to the police to tackle demonstrations. Protesters walked past Buckingham Palace towards Parliament Square, just outside the Houses of Parliament in London. A ring of officers positioned themselves around the statue of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. The statue had been defaced during anti-racism protests last year. Separately, 27 police officers were injured during riots in Northern Ireland on Friday evening and eight people were arrested. The reason behind the unrest in Northern Ireland was unclear.