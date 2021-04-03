VFW post preserves massive drum corps memorabilia collection

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A VFW post near Philadelphia contains the marching band costumes, instruments, banners, flags, photos, programs, recordings, regalia, and memorabilia that Bill Ives has assiduously amassed since 1990 — 24,000 pieces, and counting. An ethnomusicology student assisting in the museum project describes the collection as one of the most significant in the country. Ives hopes one day to showcase the items in a designated museum. But for now, they’re stored or displayed at Upper Darby’s venerable Archer-Epler VFW Post 979, the longtime headquarters of the Musketeers Drum and Bugle Corps.