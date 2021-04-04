11 killed, 19 injured in China truck-bus highway collision

BEIJING (AP) — Eleven people have been killed and 19 people injured after a truck and a passenger bus collided in eastern China. The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday, with the truck crossing the central divider in the middle of a highway in the eastern province of Jiangsu and colliding with a bus traveling in the opposite direction, causing the bus to overturn. The crash also caused two other trucks driving behind the bus to roll over as they attempted to avoid the accident. The passenger bus was travelling between Shanghai and Jiangsu.