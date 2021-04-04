12 dead, 4 missing after fishing boat sinks in eastern China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media says a fishing boat has capsized and sank off the coast of the eastern Zhejiang province. At least 12 crew members have died and four are missing. Another four of the 20 crew members were rescued alive, and search efforts were ongoing Sunday. Maritime search teams have dispatched helicopters and rescue vessels for the operation, and nearby fishing boats also joined in. Xinhua said the maritime provincial search and rescue center received a report at 4:28 a.m. that the boat had capsized.