AP source: Suspect in Capitol attack suffered delusions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol, killing one officer before he was shot to death by police, had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts. That’s according to a U.S. official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators are focused on Noah Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, and they have talked to Green’s family, who spoke of his increasingly delusional thoughts.