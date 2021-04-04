Binghamton women’s soccer defeats NJIT on Senior Day

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Binghamton women's soccer team defeated NJIT 4-1 Sunday afternoon.

Final score:

Binghamton - 4 (4-1, 3-1 AE), NJIT - 1 (2-5-1, 0-4-1 AE)

Before the game, Binghamton recognized its eight seniors in an on-field ceremony.

Sophomore Olivia McKnight had two goals and an assist. Senior Essie Bonney and freshman Emma Colling also scored goals to help the Bearcats match its highest scoring output in 31 games dating back to the 2018 season.

The Highlanders scored with about one minute remaining in the first half.

This win helped strengthened Binghamton's playoff position with one regular season game remaining.

Binghamton is back on the road against UMBC on Sunday.